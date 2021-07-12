EPD’s Honor Guard in Terre Haute for slain detective’s visitation, funeral

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of Evansville Police Department’s Honor Guard are in Terre Haute Monday to show respect for Detective Greg Ferency.

Ferency, a Terre Haute Police Detective, was fatally shot on July 7 outside FBI offices in Terre Haute.

Detective Ferency was a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force office since 2010.

In a Facebook post, EPD said those honor guard members will be at the visitation on Monday and the funeral on Tuesday.

A criminal complaint released by the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis charged 44-year-old Shane Meehan with premeditated murder of a federal agent.

