EPD’s Honor Guard in Terre Haute for slain detective’s visitation, funeral

EPD Honor Guard.
(Evansville Police Department Facebook page)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of Evansville Police Department’s Honor Guard are in Terre Haute Monday to show respect for Detective Greg Ferency.

Ferency, a Terre Haute Police Detective, was fatally shot on July 7 outside FBI offices in Terre Haute.

Detective Ferency was a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force office since 2010.

[Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building]

In a Facebook post, EPD said those honor guard members will be at the visitation on Monday and the funeral on Tuesday.

[Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer]

A criminal complaint released by the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis charged 44-year-old Shane Meehan with premeditated murder of a federal agent.

