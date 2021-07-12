Birthday Club
Dubois Co. Health Dept. set to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thurs.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is scheduled to hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Thursday.

This will happen at the health department’s drive-thru on South Saint Charles Street in Jasper from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Health officials are administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, so patients will need to come back for their second dose on August 5.

For individuals under 16 years old, a parent is required to sign off on the shot.

Parental consent is preferred for people ages 16-18.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

