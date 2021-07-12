Birthday Club
Dive operations aimed at dislodging stuck riverboat in Ky.

The American Jazz riverboat became stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley last week.
The American Jazz riverboat became stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley last week.(R. Chad Perkins.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CADIZ, Ky. (AP) - Efforts are being made to free a riverboat grounded in western Kentucky.

The Coast Guard says dive operations were approved Sunday to assess the lake bottom for salvage operations to safely dislodge the American Jazz riverboat in Lake Barkley near Cadiz.

The riverboat became stuck on a sandbar last week.

It was not damaged.

The boat operated by American Cruise Lines was carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members.

It was on a seven-night cruise between Memphis and Nashville.

News outlets report the passengers were moved off the ship and transported to a Nashville hotel on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

