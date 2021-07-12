Birthday Club
Disc Golf championship to be held in Evansville and Gibson Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Amateur Disc Golf World Championship will be held next year in the Tri-State.

Officials with the Evansville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau say the tournament will be held in June in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties.

Tournament directors say they are excited to bring it back to the Tri-State for the first time since 1992.

The tournament will take place at several locations, including Princeton Country Club, Haubstadt Community Park, Mesker Park, Mesker Woods, and Woodmere and Prides Creek.

Officials say they expect to see an economic impact of more than $550,000.

