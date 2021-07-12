Deputy jailer accused of bringing drugs into jail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives say a deputy jailer brought drugs into the Henderson County Detention Center.

Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Detectives say Deputy Jailer Jason Evans agreed to do it after he was asked by an inmate, Colby Pruitt, if he wanted to make some extra money.

Detectives say Evans was given $200 to meet someone for a package of tobacco. It turns out, about 10 grams of meth was also included with about 113 grams of tobacco.

They say Evans was seen putting the package in a bathroom, and when he left, Pruitt retrieved the package.

Detectives say the investigation revealed the plan was set up with another inmate, Charles Stewart.

All three men were charged with trafficking meth.

Stewart and Pruitt are also charged with promoting contraband.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing with the possibility of more inmates and jail employees involved.

A mugshot for Evans was not available.

Charles Stewart (Henderson County Jail)

Colby Pruitt (Henderson County Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.