Appeals court says Indiana should continue paying $300 weekly unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIX) - The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the state should continue to pay out $300 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Gov. Holcomb announced in May the state would stop its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs on June 19, 2021.

A lawsuit seeking to appeal the governor’s decision was filed in response.

On June 25, a judge ordered Indiana to continue paying the weekly unemployment benefit until a final decision was reached by the court.

Gov. Holcomb filed an appeal days later on June 28 but was ruled against.

Ohio is also facing a lawsuit after the state stopped paying out the benefits.

The suit asks for an injunction to reinstate the benefits as the case moves forward, just like Indiana’s.

A hearing on the matter for Ohio is scheduled for July 21.

Gov. Andy Beshear has not stopped PUA benefits in Kentucky.

The federal PUA program is scheduled to end nationwide on September 4.

