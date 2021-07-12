Birthday Club
2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship organizers revealing ‘new and exciting changes’ Monday

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A news conference for the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is scheduled to occur Monday at 10 a.m.

Event officials say “many new and exciting changes” will be unveiled in regard to this year’s tournament, which often draws national attention to Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.

This press conference is set to be held in the third-floor banquet room of the Comfort by Cross Eyed Cricket in downtown Evansville.

The 2021 United Leasing & Finance presents Korn Ferry Tour Championship will run from August 30 through September 5.

In the nine previous incarnations of the tournament, $1.9 million in donations have been raised for local charities.

