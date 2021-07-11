Police investigating burglary at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a business window had been busted out in Evansville.

It happened at the eastside Napa Auto Parts early Saturday morning.

Police say an employee came to work and found the front window of the business busted out with some tools missing.

A police report shows Napa Auto Parts received an alarm before 5:30 a.m., but it was not dispatched and no keyholder responded at the time.

