Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police investigating burglary at Evansville business

(WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a business window had been busted out in Evansville.

It happened at the eastside Napa Auto Parts early Saturday morning.

Police say an employee came to work and found the front window of the business busted out with some tools missing.

A police report shows Napa Auto Parts received an alarm before 5:30 a.m., but it was not dispatched and no keyholder responded at the time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested
EPD: Person killed in hit and run on Florence & Fifth Ave.
Coroner identifies man killed in hit and run incident in Evansville
Report: Victim hit by stolen trailer in Evansville
Investigation underway after criminal mischief reported at Evansville barbershop
Tri-State schools are adjusting to new recommendations passed down by the Centers for Disease...
Tri-State schools respond to new CDC recommendations for mask-wearing

Latest News

Report: 2 catalytic converters taken off company vehicles
Gunfire hits house, garage in Evansville
Over 7K customers lose power as storms move through Tri-State
Over 7K customers lose power as storms move through Tri-State
Over 7K customers lose power as storms move through Tri-State
Over 7K customers lose power as storms move through Tri-State