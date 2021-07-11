Mattingly to Continue as Marlins Manager in 2022

MIAMI, FL. (WFIE) - There’s good news for Evansville native, and former New York Yankees star, Don Mattingly. The former Memorial Tiger, will continue managing the Miami Marlins, in 2022.

Marlins general manager, Kim Ng, announced, that the team and Mattingly, both exercised their mutual options for next season, enabling him to return.

“Donnie has been steady at the helm, and I think that’s one of his greatest attributes,” Marlins general manager, Kim Ng said when speaking about Mattingly. “He’s incredibly patient. I think he’s got a great way with the young players. He’s very positive with them.”

“Donnie baseball” is in his sixth season managing Miami, and right now, this season, the Fish are 38-50. However, they have an excellent pitching staff, and a promising young core, overall.

Their main issue, thus far, is that they’ve dealt with some key injuries, in the field, as veterans Brian Anderson and Starling Marte, have both missed time. They’ve also struggled to score runs consistently, partly due to those injuries.

Last season, Mattingly was named, the National League Manager of the Year, as he helped guide Miami, to a surprise wild card berth, in the playoffs.

In his six seasons in Miami, Mattingly has a record of 345 and 446.

