Evansville Toys and Games reopens nearly two months after Diamond Flea Market fire

By Jessica Costello and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the vendors who lost everything when the Diamond Avenue Flea Market went up in flames last May was finally able to open the doors to his new location.

Evansville Toys and Games owner Daniel Barritt held his grand reopening on Saturday morning.

[PREVIOUS: Vendors deal with the aftermath of Diamond Flea Market fire]

Just 30 minutes after opening, the parking lot was packed and the line was wrapped around the store.

Barritt says he lost about $200,000 worth of inventory in the fire.

He sold a lot of his personal collection to be able to reopen the store.

He says the support he received was more than he could have imagined.

”I didn’t know if there would be one person here or what there would be - I had hoped, but it’s definitely exceeded expectations and it’s all about the community,” Barritt said. “We’re so thankful that everybody has been so wonderful and supportive throughout this whole thing. From the flea market going to ashes two months ago, to us getting this building a month and like ten days to now - it’s just huge.”

The store also had two action figure experts visiting to meet customers and sign merchandise.

For those who didn’t get a chance to stop by Saturday, click here to find their hours on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

