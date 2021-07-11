Coroner identifies man killed in hit and run incident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police confirm one person is dead following a hit and run incident on Saturday.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the hit and run occurred on the 1300 block of Florence Street.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Patrick Adams.

The incident remains under investigation.

