Daily rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have had some hit-or-miss showers and storms throughout the day today, but nothing widespread or severe like we saw on Saturday. A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible through this evening and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures topped out in the low 80s this afternoon for most folks south of I-64. Locations north of the interstate only made it into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, our temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be very similar to today. Our skies will be mostly cloudy, but there will be a few peeks of sunshine, and scattered showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day. We cannot rule out the possibility that one of those storms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain, but our severe weather threat is low. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s, thanks in part to a warm breeze coming up from the south at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Our rain chances decrease some on Tuesday, but isolated showers and storms are still possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We will get some more sunshine in here Wednesday and Thursday, and that will help push our temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up in the heat of the afternoon, but both days look mainly dry.

Our rain chances start to pick back up for the end of the week, but we are still not talking about a washout. A cold front will start to approach our region from the northwest on Friday, but it looks like it will stall out just north of the Tri-State on Saturday, leaving us in a warm, humid and unsettled weather pattern through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and scattered rain chances each day.

