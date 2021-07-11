Birthday Club
Breezy Sunday with scattered rain possible

By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday will start out mostly cloudy, but we may get a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the day, but there will be quite a bit of dry time mixed in too. Sunday will also be breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Scattered rain will remain possible Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s again Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Our rain chances will become more isolated through the middle of the week, but there is still at least a slight chance of rain every day. With less rain and a little more sunshine, our temperatures will be on the rise. Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday, and around 90° Thursday.

Our rain chances pick back up for the end of the week as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. With that, our high temperatures will also drop back into the mid 80s.

