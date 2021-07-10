Report: Victim hit by stolen trailer in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after an enclosed trailer containing two grills was stolen in Evansville.

Officers responded to Outdoor Creations around 2:45 Friday afternoon for a stolen vehicle.

Police say the victim and a witness were standing outside when they noticed a dark red SUV driving through the parking lot with one of their trailers. They say the victim and another employee followed the SUV across the street into the Dollar General parking lot.

That’s when police say the victim confronted the offender and started taking pictures of the offender’s license plate. We’re told the offender questioned the victim and tried to take her phone away several times.

Police say the offender got into the victim’s vehicle, took the keys out of the ignition and threw them across the parking lot.

While leaving the scene, police say the trailer struck the victim, forcing her to the ground. We’re told the victim sustained an abrasion to her left elbow during the collision.

According to authorities, the employee grabbed onto the vehicle and was able to get off without getting hurt.

A police report states the victim and employee gave a description of the suspects, the vehicle and license plate. The incident was captured on security footage.

We’re told the enclosed trailer is silver with red doors.

The victim was given a case number.

