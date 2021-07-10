Report: Multiple catalytic converters found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several catalytic converters have been found in Evansville Friday.

According to the police report, officers were called to the 3200 block of Edgewood Drive for suspicious circumstances.

The report states the caller saw a man loading up several catalytic converters and concealing them in a large cooler on a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a vehicle with a large cooler in the back of the vehicle. We’re told a catalytic converter was outside of the cooler.

The police report shows a detective was called to the scene due to the recent catalytic converter thefts.

[READ: Several catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville over the weekend]

[READ: Catalytic converter thefts rise in the Tri-State]

After authorities received consent to search the cooler, police say they found around five catalytic converters inside.

No arrests were made, according to the report.

Police say they were also called to the 1200 block of Begonia Court for an attempted catalytic converter theft.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.