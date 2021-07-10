Program supporting loved ones of fallen first responders hosts community event in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Supporting Heroes joined the festivities at Friday After 5 in Owensboro on Friday night.

The program helps families of first responders that lost their lives in the line of duty with financial assistance or any other help they may need.

Supporting Heroes set up a tent in hopes of giving first responders a place to come together to relax and play games.

The program will also hold a gala honoring every individual who died in the line of duty this past year.

”It’s just a way that we can bring everyone together,” Community Outreach and Event Coordinator Linda Hillenbrand said. “And the survivors that have lost their loved one and in whatever way - whether it was tragic or COVID or whatever, and it allows them to have a connection with each other during this time.”

The gala will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.