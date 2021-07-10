Owensboro High School considering renovation proposals for athletic facilities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School athletic facilities may see some changes in the next few years.

Athletic Director Todd Harper has presented upgrades to the Owensboro Board of Education as a sort of wishlist for the athletic department. Proposals include renovations to existing fields, but also a new indoor facility that could house multiple sports and serve as a practice facility in case of poor weather.

“Basically, the indoor facility would just be a huge open building with turf - where you could do multiple things,” Harper said. “You could practice soccer in there, football, lacrosse, baseball, softball, our dance teams, our cheer teams, the band, color guard. It would be an open facility for all.”

Harper hopes the upgrades at existing fields will be finished within the next few years, just in time for Rash Stadium’s 100-year anniversary in 2023.

