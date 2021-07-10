Over 7K customers lose power as storms move through Tri-State

Birthday Club
Over 7K customers without power as storms move through Tri-State
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy reported that more than 7,000 customers in southern Indiana lost power after storms made their way through the Tri-State area on Saturday.

Company officials say these outages are concentrated on the west side near Bluegrass Road, as well as on the north side near East Wortman Road.

[On alert for storms through tonight]

According to the outage map, 2,362 total customers are currently without power (as of 6:15 p.m.)

Officials say restoration times will vary as crews safely assess the affected areas.

We will update this story once more information is available.

If you have any pictures or videos that you can safely share, you can send and view them below:

