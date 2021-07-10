Over 7K customers lose power as storms move through Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy reported that more than 7,000 customers in southern Indiana lost power after storms made their way through the Tri-State area on Saturday.

Company officials say these outages are concentrated on the west side near Bluegrass Road, as well as on the north side near East Wortman Road.

[On alert for storms through tonight]

According to the outage map, 2,362 total customers are currently without power (as of 6:15 p.m.)

Officials say restoration times will vary as crews safely assess the affected areas.

As the storm settles 2700+ customers without power. Crews actively working on restoring service.https://t.co/GuS8IRPSjm — CNPAlerts Indiana (@CNPAlerts_IN) July 10, 2021

We will update this story once more information is available.

If you have any pictures or videos that you can safely share, you can send and view them below:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.