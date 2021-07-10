Birthday Club
No one hurt following Owensboro apartment fire

Dispatch confirms a structure fire broke out on Carter Road near Apollo Court in Owensboro on Friday evening.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a structure fire broke out on Carter Road near Apollo Court on Friday evening.

According to the Owensboro Fire Department, the fire began in an apartment unit on the 2300 block of Carter Road.

OFD Chief James Howard says firefighters are not sure yet how the fire started, but no one was hurt.

He tells 14 News that all six apartment units could have some fire or water damage since the flames spread to the attic.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

