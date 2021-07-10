Investigation underway after criminal mischief reported at Evansville barbershop
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after an Evansville barbershop sustained some damage.
The police report states a concrete stone was thrown through the plate glass window of Good Fellas Barber Shop.
We’re told the incident happened between 7 Thursday evening and 9 Friday morning.
The report shows the estimated loss is $850.
If you have any information, call the police.
