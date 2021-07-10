Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Investigation underway after criminal mischief reported at Evansville barbershop

(KWQC)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after an Evansville barbershop sustained some damage.

The police report states a concrete stone was thrown through the plate glass window of Good Fellas Barber Shop.

We’re told the incident happened between 7 Thursday evening and 9 Friday morning.

The report shows the estimated loss is $850.

If you have any information, call the police.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana
RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
Affidavit: Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officer in head
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Tri-State schools are adjusting to new recommendations passed down by the Centers for Disease...
Tri-State schools respond to new CDC recommendations for mask-wearing

Latest News

Report: Victim hit by stolen trailer in Evansville
Authorities: 2 Evansville businesses report counterfeit money
Report: Multiple catalytic converters found in Evansville
Crash involving tractor sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries in White Co.