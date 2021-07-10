Investigation underway after criminal mischief reported at Evansville barbershop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after an Evansville barbershop sustained some damage.

The police report states a concrete stone was thrown through the plate glass window of Good Fellas Barber Shop.

We’re told the incident happened between 7 Thursday evening and 9 Friday morning.

The report shows the estimated loss is $850.

If you have any information, call the police.

