Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested

Tyler Dearmond, 32
Tyler Dearmond, 32
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a chase with authorities.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reckless driver on Highway 231 on Tuesday.

Deputies say they saw the vehicle swerve multiple times and tried to pull over at New Hartford Road and Southeastern Parkway.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the sheriff’s office says the driver sped off, causing a chase until the driver struck a parked vehicle at E. 15th and Breckenridge Street.

We’re told the suspect left the vehicle and ran down an alley.

While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 860 doses of suspected LSD, 46 Alprazolam pills, eight Oxycodone pills, 23 grams of marijuana and a large amount of drug paraphernalia items consistent with trafficking.

Through a lengthy investigation, deputies say Tyler Dearmond, 32, was arrested.

Dearmond is facing the following charges:

  • Fleeing/evading police, 1st degree and 2nd degree
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, LSD
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, drug unspecified schedules 1 and 2
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, drug not specified
  • Wanton endangerment, 1st degree
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Reckless driving

