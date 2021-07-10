Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Crash involving tractor sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries in White Co.

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A crash involving a tractor sent one man to the hospital in White County Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Illinois Route 14 west of County Road 700 East around 4:30 p.m.

ISP says preliminary investigation shows a tractor was traveling on Illinois Route 14, attempting to turn off the roadway when a vehicle behind the tractor attempted to pass another vehicle and the tractor.

Troopers say the vehicle attempting to pass hit the tractor.

We’re told the driver of the tractor was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries

According to ISP, the driver attempting to pass the tractor was cited for improper passing and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana
RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
Affidavit: Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officer in head
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Left: Joseph Schlumpf. Right: Christopher Byrley
ISP: Men arrested after troopers find synthetic cannabinoids, meth during traffic stop

Latest News

Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
The non-profit organization Supporting Heroes joined the festivities at Friday After 5 in...
Supporting Heroes set up Friday After 5 tent in Owensboro
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley