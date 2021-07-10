Crash involving tractor sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A crash involving a tractor sent one man to the hospital in White County Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Illinois Route 14 west of County Road 700 East around 4:30 p.m.

ISP says preliminary investigation shows a tractor was traveling on Illinois Route 14, attempting to turn off the roadway when a vehicle behind the tractor attempted to pass another vehicle and the tractor.

Troopers say the vehicle attempting to pass hit the tractor.

We’re told the driver of the tractor was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries

According to ISP, the driver attempting to pass the tractor was cited for improper passing and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

