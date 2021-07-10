Authorities: 2 Evansville businesses report counterfeit money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after two businesses reported counterfeit money in Evansville.

According to the police report, a young man used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase a $15 Uber card at Schnucks after 6:30 Friday evening. This is the Schnucks located on the Lloyd Expressway.

After the suspect left the store, police say the reporter realized the bill was counterfeit.

Later that night, police responded to the Sonic on Burkhardt Road. Authorities say the reporter received a fake $100 bill around 11:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

