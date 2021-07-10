Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Authorities: 2 Evansville businesses report counterfeit money

(KOTA)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after two businesses reported counterfeit money in Evansville.

According to the police report, a young man used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase a $15 Uber card at Schnucks after 6:30 Friday evening. This is the Schnucks located on the Lloyd Expressway.

After the suspect left the store, police say the reporter realized the bill was counterfeit.

Later that night, police responded to the Sonic on Burkhardt Road. Authorities say the reporter received a fake $100 bill around 11:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana
RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
Affidavit: Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officer in head
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Tri-State schools are adjusting to new recommendations passed down by the Centers for Disease...
Tri-State schools respond to new CDC recommendations for mask-wearing

Latest News

Report: Multiple catalytic converters found in Evansville
Crash involving tractor sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries in White Co.
Tyler Dearmond, 32
Deputies: Large amount of drugs found after chase, driver arrested
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley
US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley