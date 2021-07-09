Webster Co. Judge-Executive announces new jailer

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Judge-Executive Steve Henry announced that Webster County Detention Center Chief Deputy Greg Sauls will be appointed as the new jailer.

This comes with the resignation of the current Webster County Jailer Morgan McKinley.

McKinley’s last day will be July 14, according to his official resignation letter.

Sauls will be sworn in at a special called fiscal court meeting on July 15.

Judge Henry says that Sauls was an obvious choice and something he did not have to consider for very long.

According to a press release, Sauls has been employed at the jail since 1998 and has been a lifelong resident of Webster County, graduating from Webster High School in 1978.

Sauls stated that “he looks forward to working with the Kentucky Department of Corrections as well as the fiscal court to ensure the best possible facility moving forward.”

