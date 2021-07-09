Birthday Club
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear discusses school safety transportation projects in Hopkins Co.

By Lesya Feinstein and Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is visiting some Western Kentucky communities Friday, including Hopkins County.

Watch his visit at James Madison Middle School live, right here. It’s set to start at 1 p.m.

He’ll be joined by Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, James Madison Middle School Principal Matt Melton, and Pride Elementary School Principal Kristy Saint.

The governor will discuss school safety transportation projects.

Thursday, he announced plans to invest $23 million to improve highway safety near schools.

In Hopkins County, that includes $100,000 to design KY 1581 turn lanes at Pride Elementary and another $100,000 to design KY 254 turn lanes at James Madison Middle School.

There’s also improvements in Daviess, McLean, Union, and Webster counties.

