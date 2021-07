DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As storms moved through Thursday night, some vivid lightning was caught on camera in western Kentucky.

A viewer from Drakesboro sent us a security camera video that shows a detached garage getting slammed, raising a cloud of dust.

They say it happened around 8 p.m.

It appears to have blown the windows, doors and a wall out.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.