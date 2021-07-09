Birthday Club
Warrick Co. Council moves forward with income tax increase

The first reading of a tax increase approved in Warrick County took place during a public hearing on Thursday evening.(WFIE)
By Derek Mullins
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first reading of a tax increase approved in Warrick County took place during a public hearing on Thursday evening.

The hearing was held prior to the Warrick County Council meeting to discuss an increase in the local income tax.

Officials say it was needed due to how quickly the county is growing, and many in attendance agreed, but not everyone at the meeting was on board.

“We’ve got issues that these people need funding,” one meeting attendee said. “Everyone in this room needs funding and this council has dropped the ball.”

The tax increase still needs to be approved at future meetings. Another one is scheduled for next month.

