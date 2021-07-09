Tri-State schools respond to new CDC recommendations for mask-wearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State schools are adjusting to new recommendations passed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

Schools across the country are working to put new mask guidances in place.

[READ MORE: Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says]

Brady Williams contacted the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation about the new CDC policies, which school representatives say will guide their decisions.

CDC officials say they want a full reopening of all schools, but they still want at least three feet of space between students. If this isn’t possible, other precautions like masks are recommended.

The CDC is recommending that unvaccinated people stay masked up in schools.

EVSC leaders say they are still formulating their plans. However, EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg says following CDC recommendations is what allowed them to be successful this past school year.

“We’re committed to making sure it’s going to be a successful school year, but also a safe school year,” Woebkenberg said. “So that’s why we want to seek all the guidance we can and give it the appropriate amount of time so that when we do release more specific information, it’s information that’s going to be pertinent and allow us to have a great school year.”

Woebkenberg says they will take the CDC guidance into account, along with recommendations from the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

EVSC plans to have a full policy list in place in about two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.