Tell City native set to call Olympic Games as broadcaster

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City native and Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer is preparing to make her Olympic debut.

She will not be on the competition field, but instead, Krista Blunk will be calling the Games from the broadcasting booth.

Blunk has graced the screens of ESPN, NBA TV and the PAC-12 Network, just to name a few.

But the University of Evansville basketball star says it was Bob Buck, the voice of the Purple Aces, who introduced her to the industry.

“He said, ‘Hey, have you thought about doing broadcasting? I think I’m going to reach out to the communications department,’” says Blunk. “I think he was just tired of calling games by himself, and he was just trying to con some of us into doing it.”

After playing professional ball in Australia, Blunk knew broadcasting could be a way to stay close to the sports she loved.

“As a viewer of the Olympics, I watch it all,” says Blunk. “I will watch anything, because when they are performing their sport at this level, it doesn’t matter what it is. It is remarkable. It is amazing.”

Nearly three decades into her career, the Olympics are calling her name.

“You just don’t see or get these calls very often,” says Blunk, “so it was pretty exciting.”

She says making it to the Olympic level is a goal she has been working towards for years.

“I started reaching out quite some time ago,” says Blunk, “and always had a response, just hadn’t gotten the call yet to do it.”

That is until now.

“Jaw drops,” says Blunk. “Again, just kind of looking at the phone. Am I reading this right? Trying to get composed before I make the call back, of course!”

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer will be calling four sports during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: judo, artistic swimming, fencing and canoe slalom.

Blunk says there has been a little bit of a learning curve in preparation for this month’s Games.

“I know I am in good hands,” says Blunk, “but it is definitely a different prep from everything I’ve ever prepared for.”

Due to the coronavirus, Blunk will actually be calling the competitions live from Connecticut, which is the home of NBC Sports.

“Only about 15% of the broadcasters will actually be there,” says Blunk. “About 85% of us, then, will be on the east coast within various studios.”

Blunk says it is not uncommon to cover competitions this way, citing previous tournaments and Olympic Games.

She says it is a challenge she is ready for, even if the actual challenge is nearly 7,000 miles away on the other side of the world.

Live coverage starts on Friday, July 23.

Live coverage starts on Friday, July 23.

