SUV pulled from river at English Park
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The SUV that submerged into the Ohio River in Owensboro Sunday is now out of the river.
[Previous: Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River]
It went into the water right before the fireworks show.
Harley Day told us his young daughter put the car in neutral when he stepped out for a second.
No one was hurt, but Day had to rescue his two girls.
Tri-State Towing worked with Owensboro and Henderson Fire officials to pull the SUV out Friday.
