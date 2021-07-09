OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The SUV that submerged into the Ohio River in Owensboro Sunday is now out of the river.

[Previous: Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River]

It went into the water right before the fireworks show.

Harley Day told us his young daughter put the car in neutral when he stepped out for a second.

No one was hurt, but Day had to rescue his two girls.

Tri-State Towing worked with Owensboro and Henderson Fire officials to pull the SUV out Friday.

SUV pulled from river at English Park (Tri-State Towing)

