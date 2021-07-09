Birthday Club
Southridge product Montgomery awaits fate at 2021 MLB Draft

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - With the 2021 MLB Draft set for this weekend, one Tri-State athlete has a chance to get selected in the first round.

Southridge graduate Colson Montgomery will be anxiously waiting to hear his name called on Sunday, and it doesn’t look like he’ll need to wait too long.

[PREVIOUS: Baseball America, MaxPreps names Southridge phenom Montgomery on All-America Team]

Most mock drafts project the Dubois County native to be chosen between the No. 10 and mid-20 pick range.

In fact, Montgomery is one of just eight players who will be on-site for Sunday’s draft in Denver, Colorado.

Scouts are raving about the 19-year-old prospect’s athleticism and 6-4 frame, adding that he’s one of the best hitters out of all the high school graduates in this year’s draft.

[READ MORE: Hard work, small-town values put Colson Montgomery on cusp of pro baseball career]

Many scouts have compared Montgomery to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.

I like how they compare me to him, and especially seeing his success right now, and it’s just kind of really a motivation for me too that I could be like that, or that I could be better than that,” Montgomery said. “Of course, I want to stay at shortstop. I’ve been playing there my whole life. The physicality and athleticism too at that position. I mean, I just think I could be one of the best to play that position.”

Another Tri-State player who could be selected at some point is Mount Carmel pitcher Kaleb Applebey.

The draft begins Sunday on ESPN and the MLB Network at 6 p.m.

