RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - RSV cases are rising around the country, but also in the tri-state.

We spoke with a pediatrician who tells us that while this is common in the fall and winter months, it’s rare to be happening in July.

RSV is a respiratory virus that normally causes mild cold-like symptoms, but when it happens in children, especially children with compromised immune systems, it can become serious.

It’s something Deaconess wants parents to be aware of, especially since cases aren’t usually present this time of year.

“Usually, it’s about October to March,” said Dr. Capri Weyer, Deaconess Clinic Medical Director. “We very rarely see RSV in May, but this year, just because of everything going on with COVID, people are removing their masks. They’re not social distancing as well. We are seeing an uprise of it, particularly in this area.”

According to the CDC, there’s no vaccine at this time to prevent RSV, but scientists are working to develop one.

Deaconess says they don’t have the exact number of cases that are present in our community because not every child gets tested or has to go to the doctor. For most, it goes away in a week or two.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.