Owensboro man arrested on burglary charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police say they made a burglary arrest Friday.

They say they were called to the 1500 block of West Parrish Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Officials say the resident found a man in her house who took off when confronted.

About an hour later, officers say they found the man on East Fourth Street and ran off again.

However, they tell us they took him into custody in the 500 block of Clay Street, where they found items that belonged to the victim.

42-year-old Justin Hobbs of Owensboro was arrested on burglary, fleeing and possession charges.

Police say they also discovered he had outstanding warrants for burglary, auto theft and parole violation.

