Old National Events Plaza conducting vaccine survey

By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the past week, Old National Events Plaza has been conducting a survey as part of a larger campaign to find out why vaccination rates seem to be stalling in Vanderburgh County.

Venue officials partnered with the Vanderburgh County Health Department for the effort.

As of Thursday, the vaccination rate in the county was around 52%, which was a mere 1.1% increase from the previous week.

At that rate, the health department is concerned about reaching herd immunity.

The Old National Events Plaza’s survey asked questions to determine what demographics were unvaccinated and why they haven’t gotten their shots yet.

As of Thursday, the data was showing that mostly young people weren’t getting the vaccine, and the Black and Latino communities had disproportionately low levels of vaccination.

In many of those cases, their survey responses indicated they simply needed more information.

Art McDonald, a marketing specialist who works with the NAACP and the Evansville African American Museum, is helping with the campaign.

He said many people are having trouble discerning what’s true about the vaccine due to many common myths and false reports online that claim the vaccine is unsafe. Some also have some distrust in the government due to previous discrimination.

Their goal is now to help people wade through all the information to make the best decision for themselves.

Once the surveys are complete by Sunday, officials will crunch the numbers to put together the best informative marketing campaign they can.

Officials said they plan to call it “Back the Vax with Facts.”

