KY 130 in Morganfield closed Saturday

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say KY 130 will be closed Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 60 in Morganfield.

They say it will be in place from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the installation of a pipe across the road.

U.S. 60 will be open to traffic.

Officials ask drivers to expect delays and drive safely.

The duration of work may be adjusted depending on the weather

