ISP: Men arrested after troopers find synthetic cannabinoids, meth during traffic stop
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of men from Evansville were arrested in Gibson County on drug charges after a traffic stop.
Indiana State Police pulled over 24-year-old Joseph Schlumpf in the area of SR 64 near CR 250 for having a suspended driver’s license.
Officials say he had a passenger who was identified as 21-year-old Christopher Byrley.
While talking with Schlumpf, a trooper said he noticed a large plastic bag containing suspected synthetic cannabinoids in a pocket on the back of the driver’s seat.
During a search of the car, authorities say they found two more bags of suspected synthetic cannabinoids and two glass smoking pieces.
Officials say they also found a backpack that had two crystal-like rocks that later tested for meth.
Authorities later discovered that Byrley was wanted out of Vanderburgh County on a burglary charge.
Both Schlumpf and Byrley were taken to the Gibson County Jail and are being held without bond.
Schlumpf is facing a long list of drug-related charges, including dealing.
Byrley was charged with possession.
