ISP: Men arrested after troopers find synthetic cannabinoids, meth during traffic stop

Left: Joseph Schlumpf. Right: Christopher Byrley
Left: Joseph Schlumpf. Right: Christopher Byrley(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of men from Evansville were arrested in Gibson County on drug charges after a traffic stop.

Indiana State Police pulled over 24-year-old Joseph Schlumpf in the area of SR 64 near CR 250 for having a suspended driver’s license.

Officials say he had a passenger who was identified as 21-year-old Christopher Byrley.

While talking with Schlumpf, a trooper said he noticed a large plastic bag containing suspected synthetic cannabinoids in a pocket on the back of the driver’s seat.

During a search of the car, authorities say they found two more bags of suspected synthetic cannabinoids and two glass smoking pieces.

Officials say they also found a backpack that had two crystal-like rocks that later tested for meth.

Authorities later discovered that Byrley was wanted out of Vanderburgh County on a burglary charge.

Both Schlumpf and Byrley were taken to the Gibson County Jail and are being held without bond.

Schlumpf is facing a long list of drug-related charges, including dealing.

Byrley was charged with possession.

