Isolated Storms; Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A slow moving cool front swept out most of the showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind northerly winds.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms early and then again during the afternoon. Cooler high temps in the lower 80s. Slow moving storms will produce downpours that may cause minor flooding. A few severe thunderstorms possible early then again during the afternoon.

Sunday, partly sunny with a 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to lower 80s behind southerly winds.

