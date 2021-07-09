Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Isolated Storms; Less Humid

Thursday 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Thursday 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A slow moving cool front swept out most of the showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind northerly winds.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms early and then again during the afternoon. Cooler high temps in the lower 80s. Slow moving storms will produce downpours that may cause minor flooding. A few severe thunderstorms possible early then again during the afternoon.

Sunday, partly sunny with a 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to lower 80s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K lose power
Johna Stone
Detectives: 3 kids brought to meth deal in school parking lot
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Drug trafficking arrest made after months-long investigation
Woman arrested after Evansville stabbing

Latest News

Alert Day
On Alert for strong storms Thursday afternoon/evening
14 First Alert 7/8 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/8 at 10pm
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K lose power
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K lose power
Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K lose power