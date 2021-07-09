Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. health officials to give Friday COVID-19 update

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - State health officials will host a media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19.

We’ll hear from State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

You can watch it here at 10 a.m. Central.

New coronavirus case numbers for Friday should be updated on the state website at 11 a.m. Central.

On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 463 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths

As of Thursday, Indiana had a pandemic total of 756,625 confirmed cases and 13,482 deaths.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana, as of Thursday.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,769 cases, 402 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,232 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,909 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 38 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,765 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,504 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,347 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,388 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K lose power
Johna Stone
Detectives: 3 kids brought to meth deal in school parking lot
Drug trafficking arrest made after months-long investigation
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Woman arrested after Evansville stabbing

Latest News

Greg Sauls.
Webster Co. Judge-Executive announces new jailer
Left: Joseph Schlumpf. Right: Christopher Byrley
ISP: Men arrested after troopers find synthetic cannabinoids, meth during traffic stop
ISDH holding mobile vaccine clinic in Perry Co. this weekend
RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana.
RSV cases on the rise in southwestern Indiana