Ind. health officials to give Friday COVID-19 update

INDIANA (WFIE) - State health officials will host a media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19.

We’ll hear from State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

You can watch it here at 10 a.m. Central.

New coronavirus case numbers for Friday should be updated on the state website at 11 a.m. Central.

On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 463 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths

As of Thursday, Indiana had a pandemic total of 756,625 confirmed cases and 13,482 deaths.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana, as of Thursday.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,769 cases, 402 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,232 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,909 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 38 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,765 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,504 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,347 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,388 cases, 34 deaths

