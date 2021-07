Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 48 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Since Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 48 additional confirmed cases.

Officials say 18 were in Henderson County, 15 were in Daviess County, six were in Union County, five were in Ohio County, and two new cases were in Hancock and Webster counties.

The newly reported death was a Daviess County resident.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,770 cases, 190 deaths, 43.14% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,073 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,611 cases, 149 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,584 cases, 56 deaths, 30.34% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,875 cases, 82 deaths, 33.80% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,398 cases, 22 deaths, 31.87% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 894 cases, 30 deaths, 36.86% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,396 cases, 15 deaths, 27.21% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 864 cases, 16 deaths, 44.01% vaccinated

