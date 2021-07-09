Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Storm damage caught on camera as a bolt of lightning knocks the walls down in western Kentucky while a mail truck takes a licking from a giant tree in Evansville.

Tropical Storm Elsa heads out of the Carolinas and is making its trek up the East Coast this morning, sparking tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey.

RSV cases are rising around the country but also in the Tri-State.

A 14-year-old from Louisiana made some spelling bee history.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

