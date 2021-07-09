Birthday Club
EVSC holding off on announcing new COVID-19 protocols for 2021-22 school year
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation revealed Thursday that administrators are not quite ready to announce their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg says this is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County.

Woebkenberg says the school system would also like to see more people get vaccinated before they move forward with any new policies for the fall.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

