EVSC holding off on announcing new COVID-19 protocols for 2021-22 school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation revealed Thursday that administrators are not quite ready to announce their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg says this is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County.

Woebkenberg says the school system would also like to see more people get vaccinated before they move forward with any new policies for the fall.

