Easterseals celebrates 75th anniversary of serving Tri-State community

Lt. Gov. Crouch, Mayor Winnecke attend ribbon-cutting ceremony
Easterseals passed a major milestone as community members celebrated the organization's 75th anniversary on Thursday.(WFIE)
By Derek Mullins
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local organization just passed a major milestone.

Community members celebrated the 75th anniversary of Easterseals on Thursday.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke participated in the celebratory ribbon cutting.

Easterseals is dedicated to ensuring people with disabilities have equal opportunities through receiving the care they need.

“This is not just a great facility for Evansville, it’s a great regional facility,” Mayor Winnecke said. “It’s where people come from all over our Tri-State and we need to celebrate it. We need to celebrate the people who work in here, and whose lives are dedicated to improving the lives of our friends and neighbors.”

Lt. Gov. Crouch told the audience that Easterseals played a pivotal role when her father suffered a stroke and had to utilize their facilities.

