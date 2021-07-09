Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All employees with the Deaconess Health System will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 once the available vaccines are granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, according to Deaconess President Dr. James Porter.

Dr. Porter made the announcement Thursday during a live interview on 14 News at 6 p.m.

Three different COVID-19 vaccines have been given emergency use authorization by the agency.

These include vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

You can watch Dr. Porter’s full interview in the video below:

