Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued in Francisco

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Francisco say crews hit a water line while relocating a pole Friday.

They say after speaking with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, they decided to issue a boil advisory.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Customers are also being asked to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, you may contact either your Water Superintendent, Chuck Krieg, at 812-259-5045, or Jonnie Watkins, Clerk Treasurer, at 812-779-6808.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K lose power
Johna Stone
Detectives: 3 kids brought to meth deal in school parking lot
Drug trafficking arrest made after months-long investigation
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval

Latest News

Gov. Beshear presents $2.2 million for turn lane projects in Hopkins Co.
Gov. Beshear announces $2.2 million for school turn lane projects in Hopkins Co.
Owensboro man arrested on burglary charges
Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 48 new cases
American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Riverboat stuck in Lake Barkley