Boil advisory issued in Francisco

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Francisco say crews hit a water line while relocating a pole Friday.

They say after speaking with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, they decided to issue a boil advisory.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Customers are also being asked to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, you may contact either your Water Superintendent, Chuck Krieg, at 812-259-5045, or Jonnie Watkins, Clerk Treasurer, at 812-779-6808.

