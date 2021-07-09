Baseball America, MaxPreps names Southridge phenom Montgomery on All-America Team

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Southridge graduate and potential MLB first-rounder Colson Montgomery received additional accolades this week for his exceptional play on the diamond.

Baseball America and MaxPreps recognized Montgomery on the 2021 High School Baseball All-America Team. Both publications listed the 19-year-old phenom as a second-team All-American.

[PREVIOUS: Hard work, small-town values put Colson Montgomery on cusp of pro baseball career]

During his senior campaign, Montgomery batted .333 on the season, finishing with seven home runs, nine doubles, 23 RBI and 42 runs scored. He also helped lead the Raiders to the Class 3A state championship.

Montgomery is now all set to board a plane this weekend to attend the MLB Draft in Denver, Colorado. The Dubois County native is projected to be selected somewhere in the first round.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.