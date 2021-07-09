Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Baseball America, MaxPreps names Southridge phenom Montgomery on All-America Team

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Southridge graduate and potential MLB first-rounder Colson Montgomery received additional accolades this week for his exceptional play on the diamond.

Baseball America and MaxPreps recognized Montgomery on the 2021 High School Baseball All-America Team. Both publications listed the 19-year-old phenom as a second-team All-American.

[PREVIOUS: Hard work, small-town values put Colson Montgomery on cusp of pro baseball career]

During his senior campaign, Montgomery batted .333 on the season, finishing with seven home runs, nine doubles, 23 RBI and 42 runs scored. He also helped lead the Raiders to the Class 3A state championship.

Montgomery is now all set to board a plane this weekend to attend the MLB Draft in Denver, Colorado. The Dubois County native is projected to be selected somewhere in the first round.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K lose power
Johna Stone
Detectives: 3 kids brought to meth deal in school parking lot
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Woman arrested after Evansville stabbing
Drug trafficking arrest made after months-long investigation

Latest News

Otters survive late-inning rally by Slammers, escape with 4-3 win
Otters survive late-inning rally by Slammers, escape with 4-3 win
Otters host 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
Otters host 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
Otters host 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
Otters host 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
Baseball America, MaxPreps names Southridge phenom Montgomery on All-America Team
Baseball America, MaxPreps names Southridge phenom Montgomery on All-America Team