Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in N.J.

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured right. The suspect is Tyler Rios, 27.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police activated an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. in the city at around 9 a.m.

The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 220 pounds.

The suspect was last seen operating a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K lose power
Johna Stone
Detectives: 3 kids brought to meth deal in school parking lot
Drug trafficking arrest made after months-long investigation
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval

Latest News

Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Deaconess president: Employees required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after full FDA approval
Lt. Gov. in Vanderburgh Co.
Lt. Gov. discusses broadband future in Ind. and impact on farming
President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
Biden tells Putin that Russia must crack down on cybercriminals
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast