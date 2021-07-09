Alert Day Saturday for possible severe storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain this weekend.

A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out this evening, but most of us will stay dry with just a few clouds overhead for the next few hours, so Friday After 5 is most likely in the clear.

Showers and storms will move in from the west-northwest late tonight, mainly after 1 AM, and will continue into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Those storms will be weakening as they move into our region, so the main threat for severe weather will be to our west, but an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out, especially in southeast Illinois.

It looks like we will get a brief window of mostly dry weather Saturday morning, but our rain chances start to pick back up around midday, and scattered showers and storms are likely on and off throughout the afternoon and evening and into Saturday night.

Most of the Tri-State is included in the Slight Risk for severe storms Saturday, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means a few of those storms could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding, which is why Saturday is an Alert Day.

Our severe weather threat diminishes on Sunday, but scattered showers and storms are still likely throughout the day. In total, most of the Tri-State will likely pick up between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain this weekend, and some isolated higher amounts may be possible if you get caught under more than one heavy downpour!

Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s in most locations this afternoon. We will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening before bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70° by the end of the night. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday.

Next week will not be quite as soggy as this weekend, but there is still a chance of at least a few scattered showers each day. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday but will climb into the upper 80s to around 90° Wednesday and Thursday.

