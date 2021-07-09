Affidavit: Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officer in head

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a list of charges after police say he became aggressive and combative toward them during a family dispute call.

Officers arrived at a home in the 3600 block of Covert Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say they had Joseph Cosby in custody on the porch of the home. They say he had two active felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants in Vanderburgh County.

According to police, Cosby was yelling profanities at officers, saying “f--- you Donald Trump,” and calling officers racist.

They say he continued to be aggressive, standing up and going toward an officer while yelling.

They say Cosby then got within a few inches of an officer’s face before yelling “f--- Donald Trump” once again.

Authorities say he looked directly at an officer and spit in his face.

Officers say they then directed Cosby to the ground while he kept yelling profanities.

At one point, officers say he asked them to take the handcuffs off so he could fight an officer “one-on-one.”

An affidavit states that when an officer let his legs go to relieve pressure on him, Cosby tried to roll over and started kicking his legs and ended up kicking an officer in the head.

Cosby was eventually taken to the hospital for jail clearance.

At the hospital, officials say Cosby continued to scream profanities toward officers and the nursing staff.

They say he threatened to attack an officer when he is out of handcuffs, saying “. . . I don’t care if I go to jail for the rest of my life, I am going to punch you.”

Cosby is facing battery charges, along with resisting and disorderly conduct charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.