$23 million invested for school highway safety projects in western Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Plans are underway to improve traffic and pedestrian safety near schools throughout western parts of Kentucky.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented a ceremonial check for $1.1 million from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to represent funding for two school campuses in Christian County.

In April, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to invest $23 million to improve highway safety near schools, protecting students, educators and families.

Nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state are included in the award.

In our area, safety projects are currently planned near schools in Daviess, Hopkins, McLean, Union and Webster Counties.

Click here to see the full list of projects throughout the commonwealth.

