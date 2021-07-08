Woman arrested after Evansville stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested for stabbing a man in Evansville Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in an apartment at Kennedy Towers on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police say they had to force their way into the apartment and found the man hurt.

Officers say their stories didn’t match up, so they checked surveillance footage to confirm she stabbed him.

Police say the man went to the hospital on his own after the incident to be checked out.

EPD says Audrey Hurtz was booked into Jail.

She’s facing charges of domestic battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

